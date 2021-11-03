Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $490

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] surged by $83.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $524.9999 during the day while it closed the day at $491.87. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Arista Expands Extensible Operating System for Data-Driven Cloud Networking.

EOS Network Data Lake architecture endorsed by Equinix, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Slack, Splunk, VMware, and Zscaler.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced the next major expansion of the Arista EOS® network stack with the introduction of the EOS Network Data Lake (NetDL™). Coupled with the AI/ML-driven Autonomous Virtual Assist (Arista AVA™) and a broad ecosystem of industry leaders, Arista is extending the EOS network stack architecture to provide a high-fidelity data lake capability for the next era of data-driven networking. This novel foundation supports a wide variety of applications to interact, analyze, and enrich network data for best-of-breed enterprise solutions.

Arista Networks Inc. stock has also gained 21.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANET stock has inclined by 28.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.29% and gained 69.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ANET stock reached $37.49 billion, with 76.46 million shares outstanding and 56.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 418.86K shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3253316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $406.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $420 to $460. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $415 to $540, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ANET stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANET shares from 480 to 520.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 16.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 41.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

ANET stock trade performance evaluation

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.87. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 43.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.82 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 372.73, while it was recorded at 423.99 for the last single week of trading, and 341.73 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.72. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $242,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arista Networks Inc. posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 12.50%.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,395 million, or 65.50% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,094,589, which is approximately -0.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,234,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in ANET stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.7 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 8.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 4,926,883 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 4,405,144 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 40,264,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,596,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,135 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 284,836 shares during the same period.