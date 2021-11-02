Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $0.03 million, up 124.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.53 during the day while it closed the day at $0.52. The company report on October 21, 2021 that SPAR Group Elects Mr. Sean M. Whelan and Mr. Michael Wager to its Board of Directors.

The SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR Group”) board of directors (the Board”) has elected Sean M. Whelan and Michael Wager to the Board, effective October 14, 2021.

Mr. Sean M. Whelan is currently the Chief Executive Officer, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer, for Encore Rehabilitation Services. Mr. Whelan has also held the Chief Financial Officer role for several other public and private companies including Smile America Partners, Bedrock Manufacturing, LLC, Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan is currently a Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee with Zomedica Corp (NYSE American: ZOM) and also a Board member with OptioRx; he previously served as an Executive Board member with Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and his Master of Accounting Degree at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and is a CPA.

Zomedica Corp. stock has also loss -1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZOM stock has declined by -14.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.49% and gained 124.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $499.84 million, with 973.66 million shares outstanding and 954.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.61M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 15096402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16763.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 639.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5395, while it was recorded at 0.5091 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0009 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.40 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68 million, or 15.60% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,501,241, which is approximately 4.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,366,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.97 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 39,428,395 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,355,723 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 79,825,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,609,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,334,962 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,444,056 shares during the same period.

