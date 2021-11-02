why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.13

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $47.68 during the day while it closed the day at $47.32. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Walgreens Now Offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Nationwide.

Millions more Americans are now eligible for booster shots as Walgreens remains committed to addressing barriers to access.

Walgreens announced that eligible individuals can now receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This follows FDA authorization of a Pfizer booster dose on Sept. 24. As part of this new guidance, eligible populations may also choose to receive a dose different from the one they received for their initial series.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also loss -3.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has declined by -0.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.56% and gained 18.66% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $41.03 billion, with 865.10 million shares outstanding and 716.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 4737252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $53.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.62, while it was recorded at 47.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.43 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 5.14%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,051 million, or 58.00% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,948,812, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,442,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

569 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 27,714,845 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 31,824,451 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 427,582,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,122,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,139,911 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,340,991 shares during the same period.