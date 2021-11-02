why Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $145.68

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] jumped around 0.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $144.78 at the close of the session, up 0.58%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Hilton to Debut New Flagship-Branded Hotel in Singapore as Largest in Asia Pacific.

Now open for bookings, the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard will open in January 2022 after major refurbishment.

Hilton, one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality companies, is set to launch its largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard in January 2022.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is now 30.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLT Stock saw the intraday high of $145.51 and lowest of $143.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.04, which means current price is +46.88% above from all time high which was touched on 10/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 4241908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $145.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $148 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $159 to $169, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 135 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.76, while it was recorded at 145.29 for the last single week of trading, and 125.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT.

There are presently around $39,559 million, or 98.90% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,980,981, which is approximately 0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,923,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 19,230,060 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 17,940,262 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 236,063,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,234,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,417,802 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,013,399 shares during the same period.