why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.48

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.62%. The company report on October 30, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Comments on U.S.-EU Steel Section 232 Agreement.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., (NYSE: CLF) issued the following statement regarding the announcement by President Biden’s Administration of an alternative steel Section 232 arrangement between the United States and the European Union.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “’s announcement of an alternative Section 232 measure with the EU is evidence that President Biden and his Administration understand the critical role of the steel Section 232 program in providing a level playing field for American companies and workers. This tariff rate quota arrangement will guard against a harmful surge of steel imports from the EU.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 180.56%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.2. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.78 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 455.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.03M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 24069668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 24.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,250 million, or 73.40% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.34 million in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $897.75 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,410,434 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 65,137,284 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 198,599,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,147,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,888,192 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,067,949 shares during the same period.