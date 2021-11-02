Wall Street Analyst Initiated CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. What else is Wall St. saying

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] gained 8.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that CohBar to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 15, 2021.

Company to host conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced that the company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.

CohBar Inc. represents 61.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.88 million with the latest information. CWBR stock price has been found in the range of $0.628 to $0.687.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CWBR reached a trading volume of 9106218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWBR shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for CohBar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for CWBR stock

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.60. With this latest performance, CWBR shares dropped by -27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.35 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0479, while it was recorded at 0.7318 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3086 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CohBar Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWBR.

An analysis of insider ownership at CohBar Inc. [CWBR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.50% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,015,632, which is approximately 48.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 359,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CWBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly -75.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 1,269,180 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,684,596 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 709,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,244,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,636 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,133 shares during the same period.