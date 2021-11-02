Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] price plunged by -6.06 percent to reach at -$2.02. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced a secondary offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock by OEP SKNA, L.P., an affiliate of One Equity Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”). The offering consists entirely of secondary shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholder and Allegro will not receive any proceeds from the sale of such shares. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock.

Barclays is acting as the sole underwriter for the proposed offering. Barclays may offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The one-year ALGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.65. The average equity rating for ALGM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ALGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

ALGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, ALGM shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.82, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.04.

Return on Total Capital for ALGM is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, ALGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] managed to generate an average of $4,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ALGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. go to 12.99%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,564 million, or 43.80% of ALGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGM stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 31,254,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,191,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.71 million in ALGM stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $115.7 million in ALGM stock with ownership of nearly 34.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGM] by around 12,128,294 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,886,245 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 64,807,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,821,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,293,856 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,878,762 shares during the same period.