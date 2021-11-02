Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] traded at a high on 11/01/21, posting a 3.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.49. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Romeo Power Signs Lease for 215,000 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Facility in Southern California.

New Cypress, CA Headquarters Location Will Support Company’s World-Class Testing and Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has leased a new Class A, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Cypress, California. The facility will support Romeo Power’s expansion of battery development and testing capabilities adjacent to its production line, allowing for faster innovation and time to market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5381559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Romeo Power Inc. stands at 7.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.18%.

The market cap for RMO stock reached $612.97 million, with 131.06 million shares outstanding and 91.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 5381559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $8.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 306.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] managed to generate an average of -$46,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $151 million, or 28.30% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,672,983, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,632,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.29 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $17.93 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 19.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 12,084,444 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,779,802 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,800,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,664,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,334 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,851 shares during the same period.