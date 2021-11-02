Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] closed the trading session at $39.80 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.62, while the highest price level was $40.50. The company report on October 30, 2021 that Statement from Harley-Davidson On EU Tariff Resolution.

Responding to ‘s announcement from President Biden, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) extends its thanks to the U.S. Administration for reaching a solution to the 232-tariff dispute.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson:”‘s news is a big win for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe. Our thanks go out to President Biden, Secretary Raimundo and the U.S. Administration, for their efforts in this negotiation. We are excited that this brings an end to a conflict that was not of our making, and in which Harley-Davidson had no place. This is an important course correction in U.S.-EU trade relations, that will allow us to further Harley-Davidson’s position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.45 percent and weekly performance of 7.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, HOG reached to a volume of 5730895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $50.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 37.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.99 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now -0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 524.38. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -584.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,738 million, or 97.60% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,910,392, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 12,781,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.69 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $499.85 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 17,499,825 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 11,458,645 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 115,203,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,162,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,102 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,132 shares during the same period.