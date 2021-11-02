Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $28.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Bausch + Lomb Will Present Scientific Data and Analyses During the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Academy of Optometry Annual Meetings.

Company to Also Host Promotional Education Events at Both Meetings.

– Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), announced that seven scientific posters involving the company’s products, as well as data from the company’s Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular MicRoorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study, will be presented during the annual meetings of the American Academy of Optometry in Boston (Nov. 3-6, 2021) and American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans (Nov. 12-15, 2021). The company will also host several promotional education events.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. represents 359.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.04 billion with the latest information. BHC stock price has been found in the range of $28.18 to $29.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 4317676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $36.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 29.48 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.37 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,524.11. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,514.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $7,353 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.19 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $511.87 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 28,268,790 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 17,187,545 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 212,271,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,727,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,897,779 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,659 shares during the same period.