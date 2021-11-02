Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain 17.27% so far this year. What now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on October 28, 2021 that MINDD To Partner With Victoria’s Secret As Exclusive Retailer.

MINDD, Founded by Former Victoria’s Secret Executive Helena Kaylin, is The First DTC Bra Company Engineered Specifically for the D+ Consumer.

MINDD, the first bra company engineered for the D+ woman, announces partnership with the world’s largest intimates specialty brand, Victoria’s Secret, as their exclusive retailer.

A sum of 4622163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares reached a high of $51.24 and dropped to a low of $49.58 until finishing in the latest session at $49.84.

The one-year VSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.77. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $88.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.37, while it was recorded at 51.23 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.87 and a Gross Margin at +29.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.33.

Return on Total Capital for VSCO is now -2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.11. Additionally, VSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,535 million, or 25.80% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 8,754,944, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,244,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.9 million in VSCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $270.62 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly 12.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 10,349,407 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 13,064,356 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 47,515,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,929,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,777,305 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 2,824,948 shares during the same period.