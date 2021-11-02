Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.89 billion, up 39.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $26.05 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.32, while the highest price level was $26.145. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Vertiv Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of 20,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of up to 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC, pursuant to an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with the offering, Platinum intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 4, 2021 (the “Closing”), subject to customary closing conditions. Following the Closing, Platinum will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 36,880,215 shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 9.8% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as the underwriters for, the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.53 percent and weekly performance of 7.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 5251384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.60. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 25.00%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,807 million, or 98.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.46% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,458,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.14 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $599.38 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -5.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 47,310,037 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 37,968,515 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 252,784,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,062,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,099,295 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,864,642 shares during the same period.