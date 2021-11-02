Truist slashes price target on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] – find out why.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained 5.24% or 0.95 points to close at $19.07 with a heavy trading volume of 6173195 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Ballard Announces Q3 2021 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2021 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

It opened the trading session at $18.22, the shares rose to $19.15 and dropped to $18.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDP points out that the company has recorded 17.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 6173195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $1,406 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,496,749, which is approximately 5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,634,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.39 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $60.84 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 18,280,457 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 24,896,781 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 30,538,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,715,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,987,540 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,143 shares during the same period.