The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $65

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] closed the trading session at $55.43 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.91, while the highest price level was $56.64. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Duravant Announces Strategic Partnership with Carlyle and Warburg Pincus.

Investment to support the growth and development of innovative automation solutions platform.

Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced a significant investment from funds led by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), and continued partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.30 percent and weekly performance of -0.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CG reached to a volume of 5407232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $64.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $53 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $42, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.52.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.17, while it was recorded at 55.86 for the last single week of trading, and 43.53 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +65.11. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.25. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $190,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 30.42%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,811 million, or 40.00% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,717,049, which is approximately 7.636% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 18,120,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in CG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $924.38 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 3.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 17,861,751 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 6,925,890 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 116,128,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,916,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,362,171 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 422,959 shares during the same period.