The Benchmark Company lifts Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] traded at a high on 11/01/21, posting a 2.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.02. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for November 4, 2021.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 4, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on November 3, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16152130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwestern Energy Company stands at 4.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.33%.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $5.39 billion, with 676.72 million shares outstanding and 671.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.45M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 16152130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $3,043 million, or 61.00% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,549,267, which is approximately 10.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,393,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.0 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $409.2 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 50,527,496 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 51,834,940 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 503,834,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,197,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,886,331 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,119,924 shares during the same period.