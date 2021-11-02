Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Revenue clocked in at $17.59 billion, up 14.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -0.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 26, 2021 that TI reports third quarter 2021 financial results and shareholder returns.

Conference call on TI website at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

www.ti.com/ir.

A sum of 4187447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.44M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $188.57 and dropped to a low of $186.075 until finishing in the latest session at $187.47.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.17. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $204.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $193 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $240, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on TXN stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 240 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.99, while it was recorded at 189.38 for the last single week of trading, and 185.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $145,448 million, or 85.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,889,579, which is approximately 0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,027,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.32 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 957 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 25,951,445 shares. Additionally, 747 investors decreased positions by around 28,628,775 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 721,264,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,844,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,688,216 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,424,845 shares during the same period.