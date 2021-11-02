Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain 71.27% so far this year. What now?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 8.49 percent to reach at $94.59. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

A sum of 55499278 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.47M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $1,209.75 and dropped to a low of $1,118.66 until finishing in the latest session at $1208.59.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.56. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $787.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $660 to $860. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1000 to $1100, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on TSLA stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 764 to 888.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 40.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 117.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 55.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.14 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 809.85, while it was recorded at 1,091.18 for the last single week of trading, and 718.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 73.06%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $488,217 million, or 41.20% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,931,414, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,452,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.98 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $45.06 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -8.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,101 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 14,656,707 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 16,063,228 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 373,235,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,955,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,566,538 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 791,698 shares during the same period.