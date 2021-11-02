TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell -55.82% so far this year. What now?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.745 during the day while it closed the day at $0.70. The company report on September 23, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Guangdong Enterprise Investment Promotion Association to Develop Lightweight New Materials Business.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on September 17, 2021 with Guangdong Enterprise Investment Promotion association (“GEIP”), a not-for-profit organization founded by leading enterprises, financial institutions, investment institutions, and government investment promotion agencies, in Guangdong province.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company plans to develop a lightweight new materials business in China. GEIP agrees to provide assistance and services to the Company by using its extensive resources, assisting the Company with launching its lightweight new material business, jointly establish an industry guidance fund with local governments, as well as launching the Company’s smart digital cloud warehouse. The parties plan to enter into a definitive agreement with details of the cooperation in the future.

TD Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 22.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLG stock has declined by -8.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.69% and lost -55.82% year-on date.

The market cap for GLG stock reached $64.29 million, with 96.82 million shares outstanding and 71.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 6115420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46.

GLG stock trade performance evaluation

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.39. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7096, while it was recorded at 0.6731 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2796 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.49.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$96,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 202,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.64% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 91,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $47000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly -56.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 331,785 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 173,271 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 116,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,803 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 68,714 shares during the same period.