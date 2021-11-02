Seaport Research Partners lifts Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Plains All American Appoints Vice President, Emerging Energy and Process Optimization; Forms Emerging Energy Team.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) announced the appointment of Dan Noack to the recently created role of Vice President, Emerging Energy and Process Optimization and the formation of a cross-functional Emerging Energy team, focused on positioning Plains to benefit from emerging energy opportunities.

The Emerging Energy team is composed of senior leadership spanning multiple departments including: Commercial, Operations, Energy Management, Sustainability, Environmental Health and Safety, Land, Government Relations and Information Technology. Collectively, the team is evaluating a wide range of energy evolution opportunities from hydrogen and carbon-related infrastructure to solar and low-carbon fuels, with a focus in and around our asset base and operations. Key objectives include optimizing our assets; reducing GHG emissions; repurposing assets; evaluating emerging energy options and developing industry and community relationships, while maintaining a commitment to capital discipline and increasing returns for Plains’ equity holders.

Over the last 12 months, PAA stock rose by 69.44%. The one-year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.39. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.69 billion, with 720.00 million shares outstanding and 470.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, PAA stock reached a trading volume of 4172840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,352 million, or 44.80% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 49,542,731, which is approximately -8.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 35,032,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.99 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $291.1 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -5.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 20,485,880 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 28,174,212 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 267,909,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,569,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,716 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,039,653 shares during the same period.