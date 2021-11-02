ROTH Capital slashes price target on Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] – find out why.

Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ: RMNI] closed the trading session at $10.88 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.37, while the highest price level was $11.00. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Rimini Street Appoints Seasoned Technologist as CTO and Announces New Office of the Chief Technology Officer to Help Prospects and Clients with Innovative Enterprise Software and Technology Solutions and Roadmaps.

The new OCTO team is comprised of senior enterprise software specialists, application and cloud architects, technologists and security experts who will assist in creating and executing a smart path to achieving strategic IT, operational and financial goals.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, has appointed Eric Helmer as its chief technology officer (CTO) and announced the establishment of the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO). As CTO at Rimini Street, Helmer is charged with helping prospects and clients design and deploy innovative solutions and roadmaps to achieve strategic IT, operational and financial goals across various enterprise applications and technology products from proprietary vendors such as Oracle, SAP, IBM, Salesforce and Microsoft and open source products such as MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and MongoDB database platforms. Mr. Helmer reports to Sebastian Grady, president at Rimini Street.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 145.60 percent and weekly performance of 6.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 472.88K shares, RMNI reached to a volume of 4163172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMNI shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rimini Street Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Rimini Street Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on RMNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rimini Street Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMNI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RMNI stock trade performance evaluation

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, RMNI shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Rimini Street Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] managed to generate an average of $9,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Rimini Street Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rimini Street Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -171.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rimini Street Inc. go to 15.00%.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $550 million, or 60.70% of RMNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMNI stocks are: ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,565,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.73 million in RMNI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.75 million in RMNI stock with ownership of nearly 79.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rimini Street Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ:RMNI] by around 7,653,306 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,221,229 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 35,654,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,529,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMNI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,151,267 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,692,251 shares during the same period.