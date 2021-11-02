Retail Value Inc. [RVI] gain 123.32% so far this year. What now?

Retail Value Inc. [NYSE: RVI] gained 22.27% or 1.14 points to close at $6.26 with a heavy trading volume of 10087770 shares. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Retail Value Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date.

October 8, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) announced that it intends to release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close.

About RVI.

It opened the trading session at $6.53, the shares rose to $6.84 and dropped to $6.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVI points out that the company has recorded 78.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -192.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 868.90K shares, RVI reached to a volume of 10087770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Retail Value Inc. [RVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Retail Value Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Odeon raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Value Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Value Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for RVI stock

Retail Value Inc. [RVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.76. With this latest performance, RVI shares gained by 26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 7.17 for Retail Value Inc. [RVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.17 for the last 200 days.

Retail Value Inc. [RVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Value Inc. [RVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +26.37. Retail Value Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.21.

Return on Total Capital for RVI is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Value Inc. [RVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.70. Additionally, RVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at Retail Value Inc. [RVI]

There are presently around $88 million, or 67.60% of RVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVI stocks are: SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. with ownership of 2,098,200, which is approximately 77.844% of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,001,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.53 million in RVI stocks shares; and INDABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $9.48 million in RVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Value Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Value Inc. [NYSE:RVI] by around 2,824,190 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,616,501 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 8,676,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,117,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 737,434 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,242 shares during the same period.