Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Stock trading around $93.48 per share: What’s Next?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.11%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Four teams make the cut for finals of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition.

Four teams with cross-disciplinary expertise in agronomy and computer algorithms were selected for the final round of Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition after two days of judging by an international panel of experts.

Hamato, TomaGrow, HortiAI and CyberTomato were chosen out of the 15 teams shortlisted for the initial round of presentations last week. The four teams, with 80% of members in their 20s, will now proceed to Pinduoduo’s tomato-growing greenhouse base in Yunnan to implement their respective horticultural proposals over the next six months.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock rose by 3.89%. The one-year Pinduoduo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.12. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.81 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 224.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 5355491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $141.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $171 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.93.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.25, while it was recorded at 92.07 for the last single week of trading, and 125.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 129.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,938 million, or 29.20% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,488,510, which is approximately 0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,369,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 34,853,057 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 30,996,862 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 190,226,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,076,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,975,853 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,938,133 shares during the same period.