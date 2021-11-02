Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] is -61.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orphazyme A/S [NASDAQ: ORPH] price surged by 7.46 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on October 31, 2021 that Orphazyme provides regulatory update following Type A meeting with FDA on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 24/2021Inside informationCompany Registration No. 32266355.

The one-year ORPH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -318.0. The average equity rating for ORPH stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORPH shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORPH stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Orphazyme A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Orphazyme A/S stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ORPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orphazyme A/S is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

ORPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, ORPH shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orphazyme A/S Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ORPH is now -148.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -164.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.40. Additionally, ORPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] managed to generate an average of -$4,491,106 per employee.Orphazyme A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] Insider Position Details

Positions in Orphazyme A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Orphazyme A/S [NASDAQ:ORPH] by around 671,833 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 315,502 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 236,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORPH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,161 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 284,469 shares during the same period.