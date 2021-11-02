Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $108

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] traded at a low on 11/01/21, posting a -2.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $109.22. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Nucor Reports Record Quarterly Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $193.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $4.58 billion, or $15.34 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $322.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4508179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nucor Corporation stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for NUE stock reached $30.58 billion, with 296.82 million shares outstanding and 276.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 4508179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $115.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On April 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 56 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.15.

How has NUE stock performed recently?

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.69, while it was recorded at 109.98 for the last single week of trading, and 90.49 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 34.16%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $25,770 million, or 84.40% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,335,594, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.59 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 9.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 21,722,768 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 16,959,975 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 197,266,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,948,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,792,508 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,767 shares during the same period.