Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] is -4.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.67. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Muscle Maker Signs 40 Unit Franchise Deal.

Muscle Maker Grill continues rapid expansion with Saudi Arabia deal. This represents the second international agreement after 10-unit Kuwait agreement. Deal, if fully executed, could potentially increase international footprint by up to 400%.

– Muscle Maker Inc (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and SuperFit Foods announced that it has inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; solidifying the company’s second multi-unit international deal. Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the Middle East and the newly signed 40 unit agreement will grow the company’s international footprint by 400%. Muscle Maker Grill previously signed a 10 unit deal in Kuwait.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock has also gained 53.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRIL stock has inclined by 34.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.38% and lost -4.57% year-on date.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $28.74 million, with 15.38 million shares outstanding and 14.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 267.10K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 79993879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

GRIL stock trade performance evaluation

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.21. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 49.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.60 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0959, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5721 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -26.02. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -219.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -291.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.18. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,429, which is approximately 2.961% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 146,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.14 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly -40.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 119,383 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 159,793 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 716,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,582 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,153 shares during the same period.