Mattel Inc. [MAT] Is Currently -1.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.17 during the day while it closed the day at $21.59. The company report on October 27, 2021 that UNO® Teams Up With Nike and Giannis for a Wild Product Collection.

Nike and Giannis Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of UNO with a Slam Dunk; Including a Footwear Line, Apparel Capsule, Custom Card Deck from Mattel Creations and UNO In-App Event.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is dropping the first-ever collaboration between UNO and Nike, featuring a product line developed in coordination with the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and UNO fan, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mattel Inc. stock has also gained 7.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAT stock has declined by -1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.74% and gained 23.72% year-on date.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $7.39 billion, with 349.44 million shares outstanding and 347.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 4475745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $27.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $14 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.28, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,429 million, or 99.60% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $687.94 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 19,265,469 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 13,696,763 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 311,111,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,073,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,316 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,162,603 shares during the same period.