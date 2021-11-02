Market cap of Vale S.A. [VALE] reaches 69.11B – now what?

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] traded at a high on 11/01/21, posting a 1.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.88. The company report on September 29, 2021 that ALL EMPLOYEES AT VALE’S TOTTEN MINE SAFELY BACK ABOVE GROUND.

Vale informs that all 39 employees underground at its Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada have now safely returned to surface.

“I’d like to congratulate our rescue team,” Vale Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said from Sudbury, where he met with employees and rescue personnel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24786377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vale S.A. stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for VALE stock reached $69.11 billion, with 5.08 billion shares outstanding and 4.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.89M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 24786377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vale S.A. [VALE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.80, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VALE stock performed recently?

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.89 and a Gross Margin at +51.83. Vale S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for VALE is now 29.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vale S.A. [VALE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.24. Additionally, VALE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vale S.A. [VALE] managed to generate an average of $359,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Vale S.A. [VALE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vale S.A. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $16,207 million, or 25.50% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 267,625,033, which is approximately -0.839% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 194,710,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.65 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly 5.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vale S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 99,359,882 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 114,100,565 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 1,044,867,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,328,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,707,620 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 54,027,202 shares during the same period.