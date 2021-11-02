Market cap of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] reaches 2.53B – now what?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.845 during the day while it closed the day at $3.84. The company report on October 28, 2021 that OPKO Health Reports 2021 Third Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

OPKO Health Inc. stock has also gained 6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPK stock has inclined by 6.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.03% and lost -2.78% year-on date.

The market cap for OPK stock reached $2.53 billion, with 659.60 million shares outstanding and 410.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 4264325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 55.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

OPK stock trade performance evaluation

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $737 million, or 29.20% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,732,480, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,436,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.08 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.86 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 7.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 13,876,543 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,239,437 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 165,731,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,847,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,215,324 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,465,623 shares during the same period.