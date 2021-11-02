Market cap of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] reaches 2.08B – now what?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] gained 0.88% or 0.08 points to close at $9.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5433201 shares. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.300.8521 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.412.317.6026. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Saturday, December 4 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 10160722.

It opened the trading session at $9.08, the shares rose to $9.57 and dropped to $8.8797, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNE points out that the company has recorded -16.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -285.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 5433201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 221.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $809 million, or 40.40% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,429,119, which is approximately 22.095% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,727,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.13 million in CLNE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $84.6 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -18.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 23,892,807 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 12,770,289 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 51,090,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,753,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,429,065 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,200,942 shares during the same period.