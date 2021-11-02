Market Analysts see Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] falling to $7.50. Time to buy?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.51 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that it has priced a public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock for a total gross proceeds of $195,600,000, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close on or about October 28, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase its target assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets, in each case subject to its investment guidelines and to the extent consistent with maintaining its real estate investment trust qualification, and for general corporate purposes.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock is now 2.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.53 and lowest of $6.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.15, which means current price is +9.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 4711704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43.

How has TWO stock performed recently?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

There are presently around $1,310 million, or 64.60% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,558,318, which is approximately 75.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,956,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.51 million in TWO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $65.69 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 49,786,290 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 14,039,945 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 137,454,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,280,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,989,826 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,870,517 shares during the same period.