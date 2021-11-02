Market Analysts see Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $88.55 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.96, while the highest price level was $89.19. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird’s 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird’s 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.83 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 4541790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $103.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 234.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.98, while it was recorded at 88.98 for the last single week of trading, and 82.52 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 24.30%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107,005 million, or 81.10% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.97 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,006 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 54,487,877 shares. Additionally, 924 investors decreased positions by around 50,188,166 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,103,741,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,208,417,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,608,017 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 14,257,781 shares during the same period.