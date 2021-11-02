Market Analysts see Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a high on 11/01/21, posting a 6.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.28. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Nano Dimension to Deliver Fabrica 2.0 System to a Leading Western Homeland Security Agency, under a $1.5M Contract for Machine utilization.

Fabrica 2.0 Micro Manufacturing Technology was formally confirmed as meeting the High Standards of this Government Agency.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension”) an industry leading Additively Manufacturing Electronics (AME) & Additively Manufactured (AM) 3D-Structures’ Formation systems provider, announced that it has met the final milestone to complete the delivery of its Fabrica 2.0 System for micro precision additive manufacturing to a leading Western Homeland Security Agency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11124208 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $1.56 billion, with 248.83 million shares outstanding and 184.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 11124208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 390.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.65. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 89.80 and a Current Ratio set at 90.10.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $328 million, or 23.20% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,372,053, which is approximately 26.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,539,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.51 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.21 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 59.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 19,664,031 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,504,276 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 23,058,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,226,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,703,842 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,230,966 shares during the same period.