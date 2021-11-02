JP Morgan lifts Equinor ASA [EQNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.86%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading.

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:.

Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 28 October 2021 sold 18 023 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 217.1775 per share.

Over the last 12 months, EQNR stock rose by 99.92%. The one-year Equinor ASA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.12. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.52 billion, with 3.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, EQNR stock reached a trading volume of 5527011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $31.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EQNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.53, while it was recorded at 26.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.53. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of -$2,441,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,506 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 119,321,335, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 8,480,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.65 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.8 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 20.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 11,761,394 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 8,171,334 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 157,257,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,189,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,343,556 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,479,268 shares during the same period.