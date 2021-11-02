InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] Stock trading around $4.74 per share: What’s Next?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] closed the trading session at $4.74 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.11, while the highest price level was $4.79. The company report on October 27, 2021 that InflaRx Announces Positive Data from Third Cohort of Phase IIa Open-Label Study with Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum.

6 out of 7 patients (85.7%) showed clinical remission (PGA score ≤ 1) and closure of target ulcer in the highest dose cohort.

Treatment was well tolerated; no dose-related adverse events observed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.77 percent and weekly performance of 66.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 87.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, IFRX reached to a volume of 4295902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $9.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

IFRX stock trade performance evaluation

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.90. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 85.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.85 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -35.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$790,621 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InflaRx N.V. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 25.70% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.89% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.43 million in IFRX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $5.04 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 324,291 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,675,998 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,135,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,136,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,012 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,340 shares during the same period.