For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that TechnipFMC and Saipem Announce SURF Commercial Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities.

Regulatory News:.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) and Saipem (MILAN: SPM) announced the two companies have entered into a global commercial agreement that will allow them to identify projects worldwide that could be jointly executed for the benefit of clients.

Over the last 12 months, FTI stock rose by 76.76%. The one-year TechnipFMC plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.73. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 450.70 million shares outstanding and 446.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, FTI stock reached a trading volume of 4280890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.39. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$93,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,987 million, or 93.60% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,823,409, which is approximately 54.474% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.35 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.35 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -1.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 73,630,821 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 44,407,818 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 269,421,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,460,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,169,784 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,496,756 shares during the same period.