For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 4.69% or 0.49 points to close at $10.93 with a heavy trading volume of 5557991 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Zulily Partners with Toys for Tots to Deliver Holiday Joy to Children and Families.

For every purchase of two items or more from Zulily’s Santa’s Workshop this November, the online retailer will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

Toys are an important part of every child’s life, and parents agree. The average parent will spend $6,500 on toys per child before they reach their teens1. Toys are also the surest way to provide smiles for children at holiday time. This holiday season, along with unparalleled special finds, online retailer Zulily is bringing millions of customers the ability to make a difference as they shop for holiday toys. Throughout the month of November, for every qualifying order that includes two or more items from Zulily’s Santa’s Workshop, the company will donate $1 to Toys for Tots to help distribute toys to less fortunate children during the holidays.

It opened the trading session at $10.42, the shares rose to $11.07 and dropped to $10.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -4.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -94.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5557991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $3,855 million, or 89.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,095,078, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,974,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.27 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $211.62 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 22,728,364 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 28,709,827 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 301,283,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,721,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,308,530 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,412,667 shares during the same period.