For NOV Inc. [NOV], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.75 during the day while it closed the day at $14.38. The company report on October 26, 2021 that NOV Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) reported third quarter 2021 revenues of $1.34 billion, a decrease of 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $69 million, or 5.1 percent of sales, which included $12 million in pre-tax charges related to COVID-19 operational disruptions on a project in a Southeast Asian shipyard and $24 million in Other Items (see Corporate Information for additional details). Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) decreased sequentially to $56 million, or 4.2 percent of sales.

“Rising oil and gas prices continue to drive higher demand for NOV, as our orders again exceeded our shipments in the third quarter,” stated Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “While pandemic-related supply chain issues challenged certain projects, we nevertheless saw sequential improvement in many of our oilfield businesses, along with our strong order levels. Rising economic activity and higher backlogs continue to underpin our improving outlook for 2022.”.

NOV Inc. stock has also loss -1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOV stock has inclined by 4.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.58% and gained 4.73% year-on date.

The market cap for NOV stock reached $5.91 billion, with 387.00 million shares outstanding and 361.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 4665433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.97 and a Gross Margin at +6.97. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.06. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$91,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOV Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 18.90%.

There are presently around $5,276 million, or 96.90% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,365,118, which is approximately -1.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 41,092,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.91 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $500.77 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 3.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 36,106,548 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 31,154,461 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 299,613,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,874,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,254,086 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,166,341 shares during the same period.