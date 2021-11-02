For NIO Inc. [NIO], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $40.84 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.11, while the highest price level was $40.84. The company report on November 1, 2021 that NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 10, 2021).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.21 percent and weekly performance of -1.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.12M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 52829094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $57.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIO shares from 57.60 to 58.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.66, while it was recorded at 40.16 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,312 million, or 36.50% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 90,627,004, which is approximately -0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,437,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.89 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 53,629,827 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 40,431,582 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 378,816,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,877,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,558,409 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,477,588 shares during the same period.