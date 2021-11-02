For Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] traded at a high on 11/01/21, posting a 2.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.56. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Newell Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Net Sales Growth 3.3%; Core Sales Growth 3.2%Delivers Operating Profit and EPS Ahead of OutlookDiluted EPS $0.44; Normalized Diluted EPS $0.54Raises Net Sales and Improves EPS Outlook for Full Year 2021.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4439327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newell Brands Inc. stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for NWL stock reached $9.53 billion, with 425.40 million shares outstanding and 423.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 4439327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.74, while it was recorded at 22.45 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newell Brands Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.42%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $8,753 million, or 89.20% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,052,088, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,758,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.03 billion in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,194,381 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 17,769,023 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 332,535,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,499,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,138,675 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,964,286 shares during the same period.