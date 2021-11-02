For International Game Technology PLC [IGT], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] surged by $2.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.935 during the day while it closed the day at $31.89. The company report on November 1, 2021 that IGT Gains Exclusive Omnichannel Lottery Licensing Rights to Marilyn Monroe.

The Company has signed a multi-year agreement with Authentic Brands Group to develop omnichannel Marilyn Monroe-themed lottery games.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company and owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, granting IGT licensing rights to develop and distribute Marilyn Monroe-themed, omnichannel lottery games. In addition to compelling instant tickets, innovative draw-based games and engaging mobile and interactive games, IGT will develop exciting and comprehensive experiences for lottery customers and their players.

International Game Technology PLC stock has also gained 7.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IGT stock has inclined by 66.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.81% and gained 88.25% year-on date.

The market cap for IGT stock reached $6.46 billion, with 205.10 million shares outstanding and 98.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, IGT reached a trading volume of 5331117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $31.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IGT stock trade performance evaluation

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, IGT shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.30 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.27, while it was recorded at 30.09 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,107.52. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of -$85,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Game Technology PLC posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 223.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,850 million, or 46.20% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,954,614, which is approximately 16.633% of the company’s market cap and around 51.64% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 6,605,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.66 million in IGT stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $152.78 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly 9.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 15,992,217 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,154,630 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 62,218,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,365,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,518,733 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,397,618 shares during the same period.