Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is -59.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] loss -2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $6.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Desktop Metal to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. At this time, a summary presentation of third quarter 2021 financial results will also be available online at the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.desktopmetal.com.

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 1-844-826-3033, international callers may use 1-412-317-5185, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

Desktop Metal Inc. represents 255.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.93 billion with the latest information. DM stock price has been found in the range of $6.89 to $7.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 7380251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Sell rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for DM stock

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $799 million, or 49.50% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 19,410,631, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.3 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $94.12 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 37.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 30,115,478 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 14,224,159 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 69,969,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,308,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,925,874 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,029,695 shares during the same period.