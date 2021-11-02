CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $89

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] gained 1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $90.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Aetna launches Gene-Based, Cellular and Other Innovative Therapies™ (GCIT) designated network.

National network provides members access to over 75 designated GCIT service providers and helps manage the extremely high cost of these potentially curative gene therapy services for both customers and members.

Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE CVS), announced the launch of its designated Gene-based, Cellular, and Other Innovative Therapies™ (GCIT) network. This network is designed to enable members’ access to new therapies that treat and potentially cure rare genetic diseases, while helping to manage the high cost of these therapies. Aetna’s national GCIT network includes access to more than 75 designated GCIT service providers that have demonstrated quality and value in the delivery of GCIT services.

CVS Health Corporation represents 1.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.74 billion with the latest information. CVS stock price has been found in the range of $89.58 to $91.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 7611260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $96.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.05 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.39, while it was recorded at 88.99 for the last single week of trading, and 80.55 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $92,922 million, or 78.90% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,495,739, which is approximately 1.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,490,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.94 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,044 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 71,976,705 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 39,371,038 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 913,713,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,061,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,561,797 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,213,855 shares during the same period.