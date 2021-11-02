Credit Suisse slashes price target on Apple Inc. [AAPL] – find out why.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] slipped around -0.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $148.96 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

New September quarter record with revenue up 29 percent.

Services and Mac revenue reach new all-time highs.

Apple Inc. stock is now 12.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $149.70 and lowest of $147.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 157.26, which means current price is +28.18% above from all time high which was touched on 09/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 75.33M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 73489725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $168.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on AAPL stock. On August 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.38, while it was recorded at 149.90 for the last single week of trading, and 136.63 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 15.43%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,423,653 million, or 58.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,264,936,543, which is approximately 2.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,028,698,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.23 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $132.15 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,748 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 229,132,355 shares. Additionally, 1,924 investors decreased positions by around 281,552,000 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 9,046,597,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,557,281,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,277,964 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 32,959,411 shares during the same period.