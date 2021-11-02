Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $30.23 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] gained 1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $30.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Coupang to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 11, 2021.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

Coupang Inc. represents 1.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.57 billion with the latest information. CPNG stock price has been found in the range of $29.63 to $30.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 4453150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $44.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.06, while it was recorded at 29.86 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $37,420 million, or 86.20% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $3.34 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 40,892,298 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,075,497 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 1,182,868,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,237,836,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,472,776 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,803,731 shares during the same period.