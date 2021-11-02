Citigroup lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Centene Corporation To Host Hybrid 2022 Financial Guidance And Investor Meeting On December 10, 2021.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will host its 2022 Financial Guidance and Investor Meeting on Friday, December 10, 2021. The event will be presented in a hybrid format, with sell-side analysts invited to attend in person in New York City, accompanied by a simultaneous webcast, streamed live on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sarah London, Vice Chair; Brent Layton, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Drew Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Centene Corporation will host the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Centene plans to release its 2022 financial guidance earlier that morning; additional details will be provided.

A sum of 4610764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.56M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $72.30 and dropped to a low of $70.29 until finishing in the latest session at $71.74.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.34. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.46.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.44, while it was recorded at 71.22 for the last single week of trading, and 65.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

CNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 9.51%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,172 million, or 95.20% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.01 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 49,294,837 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 39,885,481 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 456,841,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,021,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,616,293 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,913 shares during the same period.