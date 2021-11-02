Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Stock trading around $20.90 per share: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.52%. The company report on October 31, 2021 that Cinemark Delivers Best COVID-Era Box Office Performance in Month of October.

October box office performance underscores the ongoing demand for strong consumer-appeal film content shown in the immersive, cinematic environment.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced that October was the company’s highest grossing box office performance month in the COVID era. The exhibitor welcomed millions of moviegoers across its completely open U.S. circuit throughout the month, providing the unparalleled cinematic experience for this year’s newest films.

Over the last 12 months, CNK stock rose by 155.19%. The one-year Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 billion, with 117.22 million shares outstanding and 106.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, CNK stock reached a trading volume of 5359591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $23.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.09 and a Gross Margin at -67.49. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.25.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now -12.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.78. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$34,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,167 million, or 93.40% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,294,506, which is approximately 24.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,371,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.77 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.9 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,624,798 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 19,502,518 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 68,557,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,684,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,866 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,209,432 shares during the same period.