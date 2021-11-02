Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Is Currently 4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.36%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Martha Stewart CBD Unveils New Fall Flavors and Limited-Edition Holiday Products, Expanding Portfolio of Best-In-Class CBD Wellness Offerings.

New Harvest Medley Gummies, Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler Arrive Just in Time for the Holiday Season.

, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest innovations in its CBD portfolio – Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies, which will exist as a permanent offering, and the limited-edition Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler, available exclusively during the holiday season. Each new offering is perfect to help people prioritize their mental wellbeing, especially for those looking to give the gift of wellness through the holidays and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -29.45%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.07 billion, with 382.98 million shares outstanding and 250.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 5549890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.59, while it was recorded at 12.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $741 million, or 16.79% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 36.29% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,180,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.64 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $41.57 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 86.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 11,684,847 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 4,621,896 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 39,614,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,921,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,987,273 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,774 shares during the same period.