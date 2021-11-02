Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $4.42 billion, up 18.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 3.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $174.60 at the close of the session, up 2.31%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now 18.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $175.44 and lowest of $170.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 219.94, which means current price is +34.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4369177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $178.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABNB stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 194 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 76.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.24, while it was recorded at 171.44 for the last single week of trading, and 165.70 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $28,300 million, or 49.60% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 601 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 95,684,086 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 15,616,515 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 50,784,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,085,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,129,746 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,321,271 shares during the same period.