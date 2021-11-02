Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 14.32: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $4.39 on 11/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $4.455. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Report.

Conference Call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.05 percent and weekly performance of 15.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 6928232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.17.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $505 million, or 50.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,145,203, which is approximately 13.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,903,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.04 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $50.21 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 14,458,091 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 15,184,934 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 85,402,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,045,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,129,650 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 848,363 shares during the same period.