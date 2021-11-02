Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] moved up 4.16: Why It’s Important

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 4.16% on the last trading session, reaching $125.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that AMD Promotes Server SoC Architect Kevin Lepak to Corporate Fellow.

Lepak recognized at highest technical level for outstanding contributions to AMD processor design.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the appointment of Senior Fellow and Server SoC (system on chip) Architect Kevin Lepak to AMD Corporate Fellow, in recognition of his critical role in the design of next-generation AMD EPYC™ processors. Lepak achieved an excellent record of overseeing the execution and delivery of leadership data center processors for AMD, including 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs and next generation AMD Instinct™ accelerators. As AMD Corporate Fellow, Lepak expands on his leadership in chip design to play a larger role in evolving AMD’s processor and systems vision.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.40 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $118.13 to $125.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.33M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 54131091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $133.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $120 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $128, while Truist kept a Hold rating on AMD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.33, while it was recorded at 122.37 for the last single week of trading, and 92.21 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $103,978 million, or 70.20% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.71 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.51 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 72,295,562 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 73,507,040 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 684,493,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 830,296,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,443,044 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,833,065 shares during the same period.